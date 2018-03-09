DBFA to select U-15, U-13 players

IMPHAL, Mar 8 : Don Bosco Football Academy, Kochi will organise a selection trial for U-13 and U-15 players at Don Bosco playground, Chingmei-rong on March 11 at 10 pm.

Don Bosco Football Academy will enrol defender, mid-fielder and striker for both U-13 and U-15 age groups through this trial selection. Players who are born in the year 2004 and with 162 cm height may apply for the U-15 category while players born between 2005 and 2006 may apply for the U-13 category.

For players born in 2005 the requisite height is 158 cm while for those born in 2006 must be 154 cm.

The selected players will be given free residential training, accommodation, food, education, weight training and other developmental facilities under the guidance of Salesians of Don Bosco and qualified coaches said a press statement released by asst sports secretary, Don Bosco Youth Centre, Kochi.

The statement further informed all the intending players to bring their berth certificate, Aadhaar card, medical certificate and other related documents on the selection day.

More details regarding the selection can be had from the office of the Don Bosco Youth Centre, Kochi.