DC transferred

Thoubal: Under the directive of the Election Commission of India, in light of the coming election, IAS Shyam Lal Poonia has been handed the charge of DC Thoubal yesterday in a small ceremony held at Deputy Commissioner Thoubal office.

SP Thoubal M Pradeep and officials of the district attended the simple ceremony where the former DC of Thoubal, M Joy, handed over important files, documents and office keys to the new DC.

The newly transferred DC also inspected the various offices of the district and the preparations for the coming election.