Deadline of 5 days time set MU in yet another crisis

5 days time. This is the first time that the Manipur University Students’ Union (MUSU) has set a deadline to remove the Vice Chancellor on which demand the present stir has been launched, paralysing Manipur University for the past many days. Significant to note that the deadline of 5 days was served during a meeting with Governor Najma Heptulla just on the day that the statement of the VC that his doors are always open to talk with the students, made it to some newspapers published from Imphal. No doubt, MUSU has taken a strong stand and one wonders how long the deadlock will be allowed to prolong. Granted MU is a Central University and the State Government does not have much of a say in its internal affairs, but when any development in the varsity does affect the academic pursuit of the students, then surely this must concern the Government. This is the bottomline. The same MUSU representatives also met Chief Minister N Biren after the meeting with the Governor and it is only expected that the office of the Chief Minister is put to good use to bring the two sides to the negotiating table. Frequent absence from his place of posting, no adequate regular employees to look after the functioning of the university, are two prime accusations raised against the VC and this is food for thought. VC Adya Prasad Pandey assumed office about 18 months back and surely in this period something could have been done. Not clear what changes have been brought in after AP Pandey assumed charge as the VC, but significant to note that he had pointed out that so far 31 Smart Classes have been conducted at MU and the varsity has become the first university in the country to open Smart Classes in every department.

Plans to recruit Assistant Professors, Associate Professors and Professors are on, according to the VC and it is along this line that the interview date has been lined up on June 25, that is if there are no disturbances. Moreover there are also plans to open Master of Education and Master of Physical Education courses from this financial year. Positive steps, but obvious that these steps have failed to cut ice with MUSU and hence the deadline of five days set for the removal of the VC. Manipur University certainly cannot afford this. This is the age of competition, an age where there is room only for excellence. A point which is clearly reflected in the number of candidates seeking admission in colleges under Delhi University this year, now that CBSE, CISCE and the respective State boards have announced the Class XII examination results. Over 2 lakh students vying to get a seat in some 50 thousand plus vacant seats and while MU can never hope to even come near this figure, at least it should try to start attracting students from other States of the North East region. Why MU has failed on this front, is a point which should worry all, particularly the teaching faculty of MU and the students themselves. Again this is also the opportune moment to remember that before Professor AP Pandey was named as the VC of MU, three natives had been named Acting VC but resigned following the immense pressure mounted on them by different student organisations. All need to look inward.