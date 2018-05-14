Deal inked for wind power generation : Biswajit

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, May 13: In view of the shortage of power in the State, the State Government has signed an agreement with a company for wind power generation, stated Power Minister Th Biswajit.

Speaking at the inaugural function of a newly constructed building of Youth Rising Star Club at Kwakeithel Heinoukhong-nembi, Thokchom Leikai today, Biswajit said that the Government has been encountering several difficulties in its efforts to supply power 24 hours a day.

The State does not generate any power of its own except for the 12 per cent power it gets from Loktak Hydroelectric Project.

Informing that the State Government has signed an agreement with a company for generation of wind power, Biswajit said that there would be adequate power if additional 200 KW can be generated.

By then, there would not be any need for purchasing power from outside sources and the existing rate of power tax can be reduced, asserted the Power Minister.

He suggested the local club to instal a roof-top solar power plant on the building inaugurated today so that the power thus generated can be used in the club while the surplus can be sold off.

He said that 70 per cent of the total cost of installing a solar power plant would be paid by the Power Department.

Chief Minister N Biren held a meeting with a Japanese team yesterday and the Chief Minister sought investment of Rs 4800 crore for construction of a flyover which would connect Imphal city with Imphal airport directly.

The Japanese team assured that Rs 2400 crore would be sanctioned as first instalment this year while another Rs 2400 crore would be sanctioned next year.

All the misunderstandings and gaps that existed between hill people and plain people have been largely addressed after the Government undertook the Go to Hills mission.

There is unity among the people and the State has been freed from scourge of bandhs and blockades. At the end of its first year in office, the Government has successfully restored peace and there is development in the State, Biswajit claimed.

Speaker Y Khemchand said that the annual Yaoshang festival has been largely transformed into a sports festival at the initiative of local clubs. It was this intervention of local clubs which paved way for the emergence of Manipur as a sports power house in the country.

Khemchand said that it would pay greater dividends in future if clubs concentrate their efforts on grooming local sporting talents rather that spending huge amounts in buying players.

MLAs Y Surchandra, S Subashchandra and Imphal Municipal Corporation Mayor L Lokeshore were also present at inaugural function.