Dear society, may I tie the knot with a Muslim woman?

James Heisnam

Don’t I have the right to love someone who follows a different religion? Dear constitution, to be honest, we need the right to love the different communities and religions to make our people united.

Everyone loves peace, being united and we are no exception. But how will we be united and how would we live in peace are the questions which we must question to our elderly people, to the leaders of all the communities and to ourselves. In fact, it’s an intention of our leaders and the people of saying right, but in practical people are scared to show and express their love for a different religion, ethnic group or community.

Moreover, the leaders and elderly people who lead us today, who teach us the principles of livelihood and humanity firstly need to be taught a lesson, the lesson of ‘sharing love with another’. Because love is the best strategy which we must adopt, it’s the best principle which we must follow because it has no boundary.

Every religion teaches humanity, it teaches us about our righteousness. However, some of them has created a strong boundary in sharing love to another. And it is also proved and known very clearly that every relegion teaches to love others, but why can’t I express my love for a muslim woman or to a different religion?

The question is, are we adopting and following religion to divide among us by tagging different names of religions? What is the purpose of adopting or following it if it restricts us in sharing, expressing love among us? And who is the dull between religions and humans? Religions were created and founded by humans and today humans are being ruled and dominated by the religions.

If a religion intermingle with a different religion then it is said to be defiled. If a poor man marry a rich woman then it is assumed that it’s a shame for the woman’s family. We all want our lives to be blissful and that is the very reason why we follow religion, but we keep boundary, limitation in sharing love, we are allowed to love only to a socially accepted person or religion, we are not allowed to love the person whom we really love to.

Do you believe that we will be united if you are not allowed to be united, if you are not allowed to intermingle with another?

Each and every religion wants to conquer the hearts of every individual who exist in this universe, however its followers do not use love to win the people’s hearts, instead they convince the people and even they force people to follow it. They don’t even know how to conquer one’s heart, funny but real. Look, religions divides us, division creates hatred among us and hatred creates war.

Listen religions! If you want people to follow you, share love, love others; don’t keep boundary in both accepting and sharing love. Only when you do this, people will follow you and you will no longer need to convince the people, you will no longer need to insist them to believe in you.

Dear leaders, people, brothers and sisters who live within a boundary of a specific community or religion, please listen! you are being ruled by your religion; you are not able to protect yourself from it anymore. You are living your life according to your forefathers, you are not living your life according to the knowledges that you have acquired so far.

We will be united only when we are allowed to be united; not when we just raise our voice to be united. Oneness will come to us only when you allow your daughter to get married to a different community, only when different colours gets mixed up together. Once it gets mixed up, it will appear as one. Trust me if you really want to be united, this is the best strategy for that.

Hills and valley will be united forever if we intermingle each other, if we share love to each other. If hills’ people marry valley’s people and if valley’s people marry hills’ people. Moreover, marriage bond will help in forming one family and once the family is formed, we will automatically be treating each other like our own family members. Living together means living together; not living by forming groups of communities or sharing love only within your own community or religion.

And this is not my opinion that everyone must be married to another community, but keeping no restrictions in getting married to different community is my opinion. We are today living according to our forefathers, and we do believe that this is right because since we came into this universe, we started seeing, believing, following what our parents did, what our elderly people taught us and consequently, we were influenced by the environment in which we started existing.

In the same way, what we do today will be the principles of our coming generations to follow and adopt for their livelihoods. So we ought to change something today, we ought to start adopting a new principle of life which will allow everyone to express his or her love to anyone or to any relegions otherwise our next generations may also adopt and assume that restricting in expressing love to another or different relegions or community is one of the accepted principles of livelihoods.

We are lagging behind the present time because we are not using the time on the right way, on the purposes of our lives. We forget to use our time in finding the facts, in finding out what life is; instead we are using the time in learning on learned things, on the lessons of religions.

And to the girls and women, if you believe that you are not less than boys and men then please use the right to freedom of speech and expression otherwise you will end up single or killing what you feel inside if you always tend to wait only boys or men proposing you. (The writer may be reached at [email protected])