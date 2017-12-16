Thoubal: The 4th death anniversary of Sambanduram Nandakishwor, a Sahitya academy awardee and a former president of Sahitya Parishad, Thoubal district MASA, Wangjing was held at Sambanduram complex, Wangjing Sorokkhaibam Leikai today.

The anniversary was organised by Khorirol Sandok Lup, Wangjing and the family members of late Nandakishwor.

Manipur Sahitya Parishad, Wangjing branch president M Rajendro and Khorirol Sandok Lup, Wangjing president T Babulal attended the ceremony as dignitaries and floral tributes were paid to the late photo of Nandakishwor.