Death anniversary of Kajao

Our Correspondent

IMPHAL, May 26: 128th death anniversary of Pukhrambam Kajao, popularly known as Phingang, was held at his birthplace Kangmong, Imphal West. Pukhrambam Kajao (1855-1891) was hung to death for his fatal assault on the then Political Agent of Manipur Grimwood just before the outbreak of the decisive Anglo-Manipur war in 1891. He killed Grimwood with his spear, while the latter along with some other British officials came to negotiate with the Manipuri King at Kangla after an unprovoked attack to take over the palace the previous night which left many innocent women and children death.

The anniversary organised by Pukhrambam Kajao Memorial Trust, Manipur at P Kajao Memorial Compound, Kangmong Meisnam Leikai was attended by Art and Culture Minister L Jayentakumar, member of Yarou Bandiar Zilla Parishad Manglembi Leima, president of the memorial trust L Pishak Luwang and chairman Justice Committee H Ibotombi Singh as presidium members. Dignitaries and people at the event paid floral tribute to the statue of Kajao.

(with inputs from E-pao/DIPR)