Death of former Minister’s son at Delhi JAC sets deadline for stir

IMPHAL, Aug 20: The JAC against the brutal killing of Sidhartha Moirangthem, has threatened to launch various forms of agitation if the N Biren-led BJP State Govern-ment remain silent regarding the death of the Manipuri youth in the national capital.

Speaking to media persons at Manipur Press Club today, Kh Ibomcha, president of the JAC, stated that the deceased was staying with his elder sister in Green Park area for admission purposes, from the past 25 days before the incident occured.

A national media reported that Sidhartha Moi- rangthem (19) s/o former Minister M Oken died after falling from a three storeyed restaurant in New Delhi on August 12 at around 3 pm.

Ibomcha alleged that the report published in the national media is baseless and the JAC highly suspects foul play/conspiracy behind the death of Sidhartha as the area of the building, is a highly restricted area which prohibits anyone below the age of 25 years and the place from where he allegedly fell is also locked.

Asking how Sidhartha could have went inside the locked area, he further stated that the victim’s wallet was found on the first floor while his wrist watch was found on the second floor.

Ibomcha expressed suspicion that the items might have fallen down in a tussle with some unknown person (s) who tried to rob Sidhartha’s valuables before committing the crime of murder.

He also said that the gold ring and necklace of the victim were also missing.

Ibomcha conveyed that it is unfortunate Chief Minister N Biren Singh and his Council of Ministers have not uttered a single word to the Central Government for investigation into the matter.

This is not the first incident of crimes againt North East people by mainland Indians as many different types of crime and rapes have been reported in the past, he added. Ibomcha also clarified that the claim that the victim was playing a game called Blue Whale Challenge is baseless and added that Sidhartha was a dynamic and well educated person who also secured top marks in the examination.

He also appealed to all those concerned to refrain from spreading such falsse rumours through social media to divert or mislead the issue in another direction.

Ibomcha further clarified that the photo shown in national media from the CCTV footage is not of the victim but of some other individual.

He appealed to all the CSOs, student bodies, Meira Paibis and club members to extend their support and cooperation in finding out the truth behind the incident and to stop such crimes in future.

Ibomcha also appealed to all the Ministers of the North Eastern States and MPs to exert pressure on the Central Government to establish an Act to safeguard people from the North East.

The JAC has submitted a memorandum to the CM in connection with the incident and to arrest those involved in the crime. If the State Government fails to take up any positive step by August 22, the JAC, along with the people of the State, will launch various forms of agitation, from the next day onward, he added.