Death of housewife : Bid to storm IPS foiled

IMPHAL, Dec 12: Parents and family members of late Mirnalini and locals of Heiranggoi Thong Awang Maibam Leikai, tried to storm Imphal police station today, demanding the police to hand over Mirnalini’s husband, Rabichandra as well as the mother in-law, who have been detained at the police station for questioning.

However, police personnel stopped the locals and the parents of the deceased at Moirangkhom area to prevent them from going further towards the police station.

Later, a few individual, including the mother of the victim, S Sunibala, were allowed to go further.

Later, speaking to media persons, S Sunibala, said that the police assured her that the investigation regarding the case will be completed as soon as possible.

She also alleged that the mother in-law used to torture and harass her daughter regularly and added that the victim had visited their home in the morning of the incident with her two year old child on a scooter.

It may be mentioned that Longjam (o) Mirnalini (24) w/o L Rabichandra of Keishamthong Maning Longjam Leikai, was found dead, reportedly by hanging, in her own bedroom on the night of December 10 and the parents of the deceased had accused the victim’s husband and the mother in-law of killing her and staging the murder as a suicide.