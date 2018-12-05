Death of cow at Kpi : CCF says snake bite

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 4: Claiming that the death of a cow at Kangpokpi a few days back was caused by snake bite, Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) Anurag Vajpayee said that it would take two/three days to identify the predators which have been killing a number of domestic animals in the State.

Speaking to media persons at the Sanjenthong Forest office today, Anurag said that a Veterinary Department has presented a report on the death of a cow at Kangpokpi and it has been confirmed that the cow died of snake bite.

It is another matter that cow’s horns were dismembered.

So far, 140 domestic animals have been killed in 38 separate incidents of attacks by unknown predators, Anurag said adding that it would take two or three days more to identify the predators.

Even though telephone calls to the control room about attacks on domestic animals by the unknown predators have declined considerably, there are reports of five fowls and two rabbits being killed at Thangmeiband Yumnam Leikai and Langthabal Thong Ahanbi since yesterday till 11 am today, said the CCF.

There is also a report of people killing a Shanthi Hotpi (Ferret Badger) at Sawombung, Imphal East.

The CCF also conveyed gratitude to the People for Animal and Yening Foundation for their assistance to Forest Department. So far, camera traps have been laid at 10 different locations viz; Sangaiprou, Kakching, Langthabal, Wangjing Wangkhei, Wangkhei Thambalkhong, Ningomthong, Ragailong and DM College.