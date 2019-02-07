Death penalty hailed

IMPHAL, Feb 6 : While welcoming the death sentence awarded to the main convict involved in the murder of P Memi Chanu and life imprisonment to a co-convict as well as 3 years and 6 months imprisonment respectively to two other women convicts, Ikou Meira Paibi Lup has expressed gratitude to Session Judge, Senapati A Noutuneshwari Devi for awarding befitting punishment to the said convicts. Addressing a press meet held today at Manipur Press Club, Imphal, Ikou Meira Paibi Lup secretary Takhellambam Ongbi Ibeyaima lauded that justice in the murder case of P Memi Devi has been delivered in time due to the sincere efforts of all the authorities concerned, including police and Session Judge, Senapati.

Saying that police have also done their duty in filing the case/FIR as well as in investigating the case, the secretary also asserted that justice has been delivered.

She exuded confidence that crime against women in the State will drastically decline if the law enforcing agencies take up proactive roles as done in the murder case of Memi.