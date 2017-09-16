Death of Pravish at Noida NEFIS demands justice, protests

IMPHAL, Sep 15: Activists of North-East Forum for International Solidarity (NEFIS) along with DAMMS today staged a protest at Gautam Budh Nagar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) office against gross negligence of the police in the death case of a Manipuri youth, Pravish Chanam.

At the same time, NEFIS, Manipur unit also held a condolence meeting at Khuman Lampak where a large number of students gathered to demand justice for Pravish.

It may be mentioned that Pravish had gone to Delhi on a visit and was staying with friends in Safdarjung, Delhi. On September 8, he went to Knowledge Park to attend a music concert with his friends and had gone missing after the concert. It has been reported that he was taken in an injured condition to Bhim Rao Ambedkar Hospital around 10.30 pm, where he was given first-aid by a doctor. It is not known whether he was discharged or forcibly taken away after the first-aid.

Early next morning, a call was received by the PCR of an injured person in Sector-30 Market. The PCR personnel took the injured youth, Pravish to Bhim Rao Ambedkar Hospital, where he subsequently died. A complaint in this connection was lodged with Knowledge Park Police Station, Gautam Budh Nagar on September 9.

NEFIS strongly condemned the gross negligence of Noida Police in the case and has already written to Manipur Chief Minister seeking his intervention and demanded a CBI probe on the matter.

Due to pressure mounted by NEFIS on Noida Police, 3 police officers have been suspended including 2 two Investigating Officers and Knowledge Park SHO has been transferred. Responding to NEFIS demand for apology from the police for their irresponsible statement citing drug overdose as the reason for Pravish’s death, the SSP clarified that the statement had not been issued by police.

NEFIS will be intensifying its campaign in the coming days to seek justice for the deceased.