Debate on ‘undeclared emergency’ dared

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 2: Congress MLA Kh Joykisan has challenged BJP to an open debate if they can prove wrong that BJP-led Government has imposed an ‘undeclared emergency’ in the State.

Speaking at a public meeting held at Khoyathong Pukhri Achouba Mapal this afternoon, Kh Joykisan who is also a spokesman of Congress party declared that he is ready for an open debate with any BJP leader not below the rank of MLA if they are saying that there is no undeclared emergency in the State.

Any individual who dares to speak against the BJP-led Government is arrested and gagged using one means or another, Joykisan said.

One Kishorchandra Wangkhem was arrested recently on several charges including sedition for speaking out against the incumbent Government.

But a Court ruled that the offences committed by Kishorchandra did not merit invocation of sedition charge and he was granted bail on the ground that all his offences were bailable, noted the Congress MLA.

It is a matter of grave concern that the citizen who was released on bail by the Court was re-arrested by the Government within 48 hours by invoking National Security Act (NSA).

Legal experts would know better whether NSA can be applied against Kishorchandra or not. However, the Government has arrested Kishorchandra after they could not silence all those people who have been speaking against them, Joykisan remarked.

Apart from violating all the principles of democracy, BJP has imposed an undeclared emergency in the State thereby keeping all the citizens under an authoritarian rule, he asserted.

“If BJP is saying that there is no undeclared emergency in the State, I am ready for an open debate with any BJP leader not below the rank of MLA. If the BJP MLAs of the State don’t feel comfortable to debate the issue, they may call BJP MLAs from other States”, asserted the MPCC spokesman.

It is a fact that Rani Laxmi Bai of Jhansi took active roles in the Indian Revolt of 1857 against British colonial rulers and there is no harm in BJP commemorating her contributions to the freedom struggle.

It is also a fact that Manipur was an independent kingdom at the time of Indian Revolt of 1857 and Rani Laxmi Bai of Jhansi has no place in the history of Manipur, Joykisan pointed out.

It looked like Kishorchandra, as a Manipuri nationalist, used some extraneous words in his statement, he remarked.

Foregrounding Kishorchandra’s ideology, the Congress spokesman asked whether BJP remembers that Manipur has its own heroes and heroines in the names of Herachandra, Chinglensana, Sengoisana, Linthoingambi etc or observe any commemorative function in memory of these heroes.

Among Meitei Pangals, there are Khutheibam Khella who was closely associated with Paona Brajabashi and Sher Shah Makakmayum who took pivotal roles in the Battle of Laimanai, Joykisan said and asked BJP if they ever remember these heroes. If BJP is claiming to be secular, will they ever dare to hold commemorative functions in honour of Khella or Sher Shah, Joykisan asked.

Immediate release of Kishorchandra would be the best option if the Government does not want to see another mass agitation, he asserted.

“It is the duty of the Opposition party to point out all the wrongdoings of the Government and BJP has no right to comment that we should not speak on certain matters. We would not remain silent just because BJP does not want us to speak”, Joykisan continued.

He said that there is a plan to organise a mega marathon as a part of the foundation day anniversary of Thangmeiband Kendra Development Organisation (TAKDO) which would be held next year.

Main prizes of the marathon race would be named after heroes of the State, whether they be Meitei, Meitei Pangal, Naga or Kuki, said Joykisan who is a patron of TAKDO.