Decks cleared for Kekrupat homage

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jun 17: Appealing to all the communities residing in the State to participate in the 17th The Great June Uprising, Unity Day 2018 which will be held at Kekrupat tomorrow, the Observation Committee has appealed to the United Naga Council (UNC) to exempt the participants of the event from the purview of its 12 hours bandh called along the National Highways and district Highways of the State on the same day.

Speaking to media persons at Kekrupat, today, the Observation Committee’s chairman Sunil Karam conveyed that every possible preparations have been made to observe this year’s The Great June Uprising Day, Unity Day and to show once again that the people of Manipur stand united against any policy or attempt to compromise or challenge the integrity of the State in any way.

He narrated that the uprising occurred on June 18, 2001, in which 18 people were killed and the said people gave their lives for a united Manipur and in the interest of all the communities residing in the State.

Alleging that the Centre has been consistently implementing various divisive policies among the communities residing in Manipur after the State merged with the Indian Union in 1949, the chairman (who is also the president of United Committee Manipur /UCM) decried that the peace talk between the Centre and NSCN (IM) has been a source of threat to a united Manipur on multiple occasions since its initiation.

He pointed out that the apprehension caused by the non-disclosure of the Framework Agreement signed between NSCN (IM) and the Centre was aggravated by the recent statement made by RN Ravi, the interlocutor of the peace talk.

He appealed the people of all communities residing in the State to come to Kekrupat and pay tributes to the 18 martyrs of June 18, 2001 and added that a public meeting will also be held there.

On the other hand, the observation committee’s vice chairman Ph Deban contended that the people of Manipur will have to save the State themselves as there are no other saviours or legal sanctions in the Indian Constitution which will protect the land.

He opined that participation by a large number of people during tomorrow’s event will be another symbolic occasion and proof of the fact that people of Manipur are against any kind of policy or strategy that challenges or compromises the integrity of the State and which will harm the peaceful coexistence of multiple ethnic communities residing in the State.

Maintaining that the Centre has been holding talks only on community line since the past many years, Deban, who is also the president of All Manipur United Clubs’ Organization (AMUCO), termed the Centre’s act as a constant attempt to divide Manipur on community lines.

He appealed to all the communities of the State to join hands and work together for a bright future of the State.

Informing that adequate transportation arrangements have also been made for the convenience of the people residing in far off places, he asked all to come and participate in the event.

He added that a mega blood donation camp will also be held at Kekrupat as part of the function.