Decks cleared for Mera Houchongba

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Oct 21: State Level Organising Committee on Mera Houchongba has announced that all the necessary preparations for conducting Mera Houchongba 2018 have been completed.

Speaking to media persons at Kangla Uttra today, Art and Culture Commissioner M Laxmikumar said that the committee has been taking the lead in ensuring celebration of Mera Houchongba at the State level from last year and added that a meeting chaired by the Chief Minister was also held at his office recently with the organising committee for ensuring smooth celebration of this year’s festival.

He continued that the Government has also instructed all the DCs of the hill regions to take active role in the celebration and expressed belief that this year’s Mera Houchongba festival will be participated by a large number of people from both the hills and the valley.

Laxmikumar continued that appropriate lodging facilities have been arranged at two locations namely at Art and Culture dormitory and at Maharaj Bodhachanddra College.

On the other hand, the organising committee member as well as convenor of Sanakonung Mera Houchongba Thousil Lup, Longjam Ratankumar Meitei said that this year’s mera Houchongba falls on October 24 but a ritual called Kangla Menkhonglangba will be held at Kangla Men Surung on October 23.

He further informed all the cultural troupes participating in the festival to report to the Art and Culture office by 1 pm of October 23 as well.

Pointing out that the main function of the festival will be held at Kangla Uttra, he said that the Chief Minister, titular king Leishemba Sanajaoba and Art and Culture Minister will grace the event as the presidium members and appealed to all to participate in the event.