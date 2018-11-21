Decks cleared for Sangai Fest to kick off today

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 20: With all preparations fully complete now, the countdown to Manipur Sangai Festival 2018 has begun.

Speaking to media persons at his North AOC office today, Tourism Director W Ibohal informed that all preparations have been completed to celebrate this year’s Sangai Festival from tomorrow at five venues.

After an inaugural event is held at Keibul Lamjao tomorrow morning, the festival would be officially opened by Defence Minister Nirmal Sitharaman at 4 pm at BOAT here.

W Ibohal said that the Lamboi Khongnangkhong Permanent Exhibition Centre would host fashion show, entertainment and sports programmes while indigenous games would be held at Khuman Lampak Sports Complex.

Demonstration matches of Japan’s Sumo Wrestling and Thailand’s Muay Thai matches will be played at the Khuman Lampak Indoor Stadium.

As announced by the Chief Minister last year, Cherry Blossom Festival would be held at Mao as a part of the Manipur Sangai Festival. Mao will also host interaction sessions with senior citizens on November 22 and 23, the Tourism Director said.

He exuded confidence that Sumo Wrestling and Muay Thai demonstration matches would be big crowd pullers.

This year Sangai Festival would also feature a stall named Sangai Library where people can donate books, Ibohal said.

Another new addition to the festival is Sangai Open Mike where any one can perform and show their talents.

The Tourism Director said that 99 stalls have been reserved for 10 foreign countries and another 152 stalls for different States of India.

The festival will be held everyday from 4 pm to 10 pm and people can book tickets online. Moreover, a number of ticket counters would be opened at many places, he said.

Even though the last edition of Manipur Sangai Festival cost Rs 13.1 crore, the department has been working to reduce the cost to Rs 9 crore at the instruction of the Chief Minister.

On being enquired if the festival features any programme aimed at preserving and promoting the endangered Sangai, the State animal after which the festival is named, the Director said that there is no such arrangement.

On being questioned about parking lots, he said that there is a proposal to ferry visitors from some distance away from the festival venues where their vehicles are parked by e-rickshaws but no concrete decision has been adopted yet.