Declare stand : STDCM to pol parties

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Mar 11: The STDCM has urged all political parties in the State to declare their respective positions on the demand for enlistment of Meitei/Meetei in the ST category ahead of the Lok Sabha election.

Speaking to media persons at Thangmeiband this afternoon, Coordinating Body of STDCM convenor Laishram Romesh asserted that Meitei/Meetei community ought not vote for political parties which do not support the demand or whose positions are obscure.

A mass rally cum public meeting held on March 3 reiterated the same demand apart from adopting several resolutions, he reminded.

As per a resolution, a total shutdown was called from 6 pm of March 9 till March 10 midnight.

As for the resolution to ban railway works with effect from today, the same has been postponed for some time as the election model code of conduct has come into force, Romesh said.

Nonetheless, public meetings and dialogues on the demand for enlistment of Meitei/Meetei in ST category would continue as usual, he said. As part of the campaign, a public meeting would be held at the Ima Khunthokhanbi premises on March 17 together with intellectuals, academicians and experts, he continued and added that the next course of action would be determined based on the resolutions of the meeting.