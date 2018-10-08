Decrying appointment of MLA Dingo as Chairman BMS members lock office

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Oct 7 : Irate members of Bharatiya Mazdoor Sang (BMS), Manipur State, a workers’ wing of BJP, shut down the BMS office at Keishampat today accusing the BJP led Central and State Governments of nominating Sekmai MLA H Dingo as the Chairperson of Manipur Building and Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Board through nefarious means

The irate members also condemned the action of the BJP Government and termed it as derision of BJP Parivar’s sentiment.

According to a reliable source, the Secretariat Labour and Employment Department, Manipur had issued a notification on May 14 this year reconstituting the Manipur Building and Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Board and as per the notification, Sekmai MLA H Dingo was appointed as the Chairperson of the Board.

Pointing out that the term of service for the Chairperson is three years, the source continued that on May 23, the High Court of Manipur suspended the notification based on a PIL filed by two individuals. Then on August 31, the Ministry of Labour and Employment sent an official letter to the Principal Secretary (Labour), Manipur informing that one Ahongsangbam Premkumar Singh s/o A Dhaballo, has been nominated to the post of the Board Chairperson. The source explained that following the Ministry’s recommendation, A Premkumar Sing also formally submitted his joining report to the Additional Chief Secretary (Labour and Employment) on September 5 and took charge as the Chairperson of the Board.

Since then, Premkumar has been discharging his duty as Chairperson, the source added.

However, during the said period, in a bizarre twist, the Labour and Employment Ministry sent another letter to the Principal Secretary (Labour) Manipur on October 4 nominating Sekmai MLA H Dingo Singh as the Chairperson of the Board. Speaking to media persons today, Bharatiya Mazdoor Sanga Manipur State Secretary L Sanatombi Devi condemned the act of nominating MLA Dingo as the Chairperson of the Board and accused the Central and the State Governments of deriding the sentiments of the people.

She claimed that Premkumar was nominated after necessary agreement between the BMS Manipur State and BJP Manipur president and RS MP K Bhabananda, BMS National Secretary (North East i/c) N Tomba and Union Minister of Labour and Employment i/c Santosh Gangwar.

Demanding the Government to enforce the earlier order, she continued that an emergency meeting of BMS Manipur State was held today which condemned the act of the State and Central Governments.

Sanatombi further stated that N Tomba has left Imphal today to apprise the National leaders regarding the issue and the BMS office at Keishampat will remain locked until an agreement is reached.