Decrying police lethargy in hit and run case… Imphal-Ukhrul road blocked

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 4: JAC against the killing of Ningthoujam Jugeshwor vice president of Manipuri Students Federation and locals of Khurai area shut down Lamlong Keithel today apart from blocking Imphal-Ukhrul road, demanding the arrest of the culprits involved in the hit and run case which led to the death of Jugeshwor.

During the road block protest, individuals and parties related with essential services like medical, water, media along with school services and religious ceremonies were allowed to pass.

Imphal East district police tried to disperse the agitators through dialogue but the agitators did not listen to the police and continued to block the road. On the other hand, the police also did not use any excessive force to disperse the agitators.

Speaking to media persons, the JAC convenor Konsam Sita Luxmi said that Jugeshwor of Khurai Thongam Leikai, along with MSF joint secretary, Anand Elangbam, were hit by a four wheeler vehicle in front of ISBT, Khuman Lampak while they were driving a two wheeler (Bullet) on the evening of June 22, evening at around 10 pm.

On June 25, Jugeshwor succumbed to his injuries while the joint secretary is currently being treated at his residence at Laipham Khunou.

She lamented that an FIR was lodged as soon as the accident occurred and if the police had begun their investigation immediately, they could have produced the vehicle details as well as arrest the culprits.

She added that the JAC organised an emergency meeting and the people decided to gather all the CCTV footage of the accident from the nearby shops and give them to the police for aiding the investigation of the case.

She alleged that if the police had properly investigated the matter at the earliest, then the culprits would have been caught by now, but the seeming lack of interest in the investigation by the police has resulted in no positive development in the case till date.

The dead body has not been cremated and the family members of the deceased are in a total state of confusion and grief, she said and appealed to the Government to produce the culprits at the earliest.

The JAC had demanded the Government to nab the culprits by June 30 but in vain. Owing to the failure of the Government, the enraged people decided to block the Keithel and the road, she added.

Sita Luxmi claimed that the agitation of the people gained momentum today due to the lethargic investigation of the police.

Speaking to media persons, one of the agitators, Ningthoujam (o) Premila Devi said it is very unfortunate that the State Government and the authority concerned have not been able to identify those involved in the hit and run case till date, although the incident was recorded by CCTV cameras and an FIR was also lodged on the day of the accident.

She claimed as per the CCTV footage, the way the car hit them showed that the whole incident was a premeditated life attempt.

Failure to arrest the culprits clearly shows the negligence of the State police in investigating the case, she added.

Womenfolk and irate people completely shut down Lamlong Keithel. Large groups of women also blocked the raid at Chaithabi Lambi by standing in groups in the middle of the road and preventing any vehicular traffic.

Meanwhile students of Ibotonsana Girls’ Higher Secondary School also staged a sit-in demonstration in front of their school at Uripok decrying the Government’s negligence and the police failure to arrest the killer(s) of late Jugeshwor.

The protest was organised by Manipur Students’ Federation (MSF) Imphal West unit.

President of MSF Imphal West unit, Moirangthem Shantikumar warned that MSF will continue to take up different forms of agitation until the killer(s) are arrested and punished.

It may also be mentioned that Manipur police PRO, in a press release, has announced that a cash reward of Rs 50,000 will be given to any person(s) who provide information leading to the recovery of the vehicle in question or leading to the arrest of the people involved in the case.

It added that the identity of the informer(s) will be kept confidential and said that the whereabouts of the said accused persons can be contacted directly to Imphal West SP on the mobile number 9862067893.