Deep concern raised over Citizenship Bill

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jun 9 : A discourse on Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2016, which is a burning issue in the North East, was held at State Guest House conference hall today.

A resolution to submit a memorandum to the Chief Minister regarding the issue was also passed during the discourse.

The programme was organized by Ethno Heritage Council (HERICOUN) with the aim of gaining a deeper understanding of the proposed Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2016 and its impact on the survival of the native people of Manipur and the North East region if the Bill becomes an Act, to respond effectively for timely intervention in the matter of the controversial Bill as well as to face the emerging challenges.

The event was attended by Professor W Nabakumar, Department of Anthropology MU, as moderator, Professor RK Narendra, HOD Bio Statistics RIMS, Khaidem Mani, Senior Advocate, Chinglen Meisnam, faculty member, Department of Economics MU, Wangkhem Saratchan-dra, president, Assam Meitei Apunba Lup, Saikhom Tikendra, BJP spokesperson , (retd) IPS S Manaobi, spokesperson of MPCC, Kh Surchand, assistant secretary CPI, Ningombam Ibohal, spokesperson LJP, O Malesh, vice president NEIDP and L Joykumar, member MPP, as the resource persons apart from numerous other political representative of the political parties of Manipur.

Chinglen Meisnam, speaking on the possible economic impact to the native people of Manipur and North East States, said that the first State to be effected (if the Bill become an Act) is Nagaland, followed by all the remaining North East States.

He said that despite the imposition of ILP in the State of Nagaland, many recent studies carried out in three important market places of Nagaland (Kohima, Dimapur and Mokokchung) showed that the 70 percent of the markets /areas had been occupied by non locals.

Looking after such startling facts, Nagaland Cabinet passed a decision to oppose the Bill and the same is true for Meghalaya as well.

Similarly in Assam, a special Assembly session has been demanded to take pro-active measures in light of the controversial Bill.

On the other hand, he conveyed that the statement of CM N Biren claiming that the Bill will not be relevant to Manipur, is very unfortunate and explained the Bill will not be confined only to the State of Assam.

If the Bill becomes an Act, it will easily be imposed in Manipur (which is already in an alarming state), he said and alleged that the present State Government has always failed to take up any positive steps until and unless it is pressurised by the people.

The State Government has signed MoUs for 39 projects in the State and for these projects, a number of non locals will be brought into the State for working on the said projects.

In the face of such a situation, the present Government need to take up a concrete decision regarding the issue, he said and stressed on the importance of holding a special Assembly session or taking a Cabinet decision to oppose the Bill at the earliest.

Chinglen Meisnam continued that politicians should have integrity and it is due to the presence of politicians without any integrity that people are hearing about buying of MLAs in Goa and Karanataka etc.

He further stressed on the importance of implementing the Manipur Conservation of Paddy Land and Wetland Act 2014, need to verify the electoral rolls of the State to check the inclusion of non locals and the importance of establishment of a land use policy.

The recommendation passed during the discourse today resolved to submit memorandum to the Governor and the Chief Minister and also to the Prime Minister, the Home Minister, Law Minister, Chairman of Joint Parliamentary Committee at the Centre.

The meeting also resolved to pressure the State Government for the formation of a Manipur State Population Commission.