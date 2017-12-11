Deep divide that the FA spawns Scheduled human chain

A demonstration of the deep divide that the Framework Agreement has spawned. While in the valley area it is the Congress party which has been spearheading a series of public protest demanding that details of the pact signed on August 3, 2015 be spelt out, the Tangkhul Mayar Ngala Long has lined up a human chain at Ukhrul town on December 13 to showcase their support to the Framework Agreement. The funny thing is, no one knows what the Framework Agreement is all about, and so while the Congress has been airing their deep apprehension that the final pact to be inked on the basis of the Framework Agreement may sow the seeds of fragmenting the integrity of the State, the TMNL has announced that the human chain has been planned to show their solidarity and support to the said pact. So air suspicion or apprehension of the State being fragmented and extend support to a pact which no one knows about and this is reflective of the deep divide between the people. At the moment the human chain is scheduled to be held at Ukhrul town, but in all likelihood it may spread to other districts, particularly the Naga dominated districts and this is all that more likely as long as the Congress continues with its protest in the valley area. So from Ukhrul it may go to Senapati, Tamenglong, Chandel, Kamjong and at other places where there are a good number of Naga people. So protest at the valley area demanding that the contents of the Framework Agreement be spelt out and human chains in the hill districts, particularly the Naga dominated districts backing the Framework Agreement and clearly Manipur seems to be heading towards the days when the Lim divide was palpable everywhere.

At the moment it seems to be between a political party, the Congress and a Naga civil society organisation, but there is no guarantee that others too would not join in. If the human chain spreads to the other Naga dominated districts, then in all likelihood civil society organisations whose writ run large in the valley may also join in and start holding different types of protest/demonstration. Remember already the Thangmeiband United Club organised a protest meeting some days back. In such a likelihood, which is again very likely, tension between the hills and the valley can run high. One just has to recall December of 2016, when the UNC sponsored economic blockade was on in full swing to be met by the counter blockades imposed in different sections in the valley area. No one would want a repeat of the stormy days of 2016, when the target went from goods laden trucks to passenger carrying vehicles. The situation is certainly dicey and it is to the credit of TMNL that they have maintained a sane voice and just urged the people to extend their co-operation. It is such a matured approach to the issue that is the need of the hour. This lesson from the TMNL should not be lost on any of the civil society organisations based in the valley and this spirit should drive the December 13 demonstration. Just support the Framework Agreement and in the process do not come out with any bombastic statements that can send the wrong message to the people of the valley. This is the need of the hour.