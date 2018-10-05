Defaulting projects funds to be put on hold

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Oct 4: The Finance Department has initiated a process to hold back funds sanctioned for several projects being implemented by different projects whose progress has not been updated in the web application DARPAN.

The Digital Application for Review by Public and Nation (DARPAN) was launched by the State Government with a view to enable the public and the Government review progress of different projects thereby ensuring maximum transparency and accountability.

The Planning Department has already asked all other departments to make use of the web application meaningfully. As per guidelines, progress of all projects whose costs are above Rs 50 lakh must be updated in DARPAN from time to time along with photographs, informed a source.

Once a project has been sanctioned, the project site should be photographed and the same should be uploaded on DARPAN. Photographs of executing and completing the project should also be uploaded/updated in the web application.

However, most departments have not been using the web application effectively which was launched by the Chief Minister with the primary objective of ensuring transparency and accountability in the process of executing any project.

Taking strong exception to the anomaly, the Finance Department issued an office memorandum on September 28 directing all departments not to release funds for projects whose progresses are not updated on DARPAN.

The office memorandum issued by Principal Secretary (Finance) Rakesh Ranjan said that all departments should strictly comply with the office memorandum issued earlier by the Planning Department regarding meaningful utilization of DARPAN. It reiterated that progresses of all projects whose costs are above Rs 50 lakh should be updated regularly in the web application. It categorically stated that release of funds for different departments would be linked with updation of work progress in DARPAN.