Defer recruitments : MHRD to MU

IMPHAL, Nov 19: Taking due note of the advertisements issued by Manipur University recently for recruitment to various positions, the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) has directed MU to defer all recruitments until further notice.

MHRD, Department of Higher Education Under Secretary CP Ratnakaran sent a letter to this effect to the MU Registrar today.

According to the letter, the Union of India and UGC filed separate petitions at the Supreme Court seeking special leave to appeal an order passed by the High Court of Judicature, Allahabad on April 7 last year and already upheld by the Supreme Court regarding implementation of the Government’s reservation policy during recruitment in all educational institutions including Central Universities.

With the case still pending at the apex Court, the UGC asked all educational institutions to postpone recruitment process, even if they are already underway, until further orders.

The MHRD letter further informed the Registrar that interim arrangements may be made if there is any exigency.

Meanwhile, 22 files of Manipur University kept at suspended VC Prof AP Pandey’s Sanjenthong quarters have been returned to the university today.

MU authority sent a letter to Prof Pandey asking him to return some files, two Gypsys and one bullet-proof vehicle to the university but the letter came back undelivered.

Later, the same letter was e-mailed to Prof Pandey’s e-mail account and the matter was apprised to the MHRD.

After the matter was apprised to the MHRD, one individual staying at Prof Pandey’s Sanjenthong quarters called the MU Administrator’s PA yesterday and asked the PA to take the files. Subsequently, the PA went to the quarters today and brought back 22 files but the vehicles have not been returned yet. The Administrator has handed over the files to staff concerned for re-examination informed a source.