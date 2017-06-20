Why the delay in convening session : Cong

IMPHAL, Jun 19: The Congress party has questioned the State Government’s failure to convene the State Assembly’s monsoon session till date even though it is the second half of the month of June.

Congress party’s spokesman MLA Kh Joykisan today laid the foundation stone of a new building of Naharol Leishemba Club, Thangmeiband Sinam Leikai.

Speaking to media persons by the sideline of the foundation stone laying ceremony, Kh Joykisan asserted that the monsoon session of the State Assembly is not only to discuss the State budget but also to take a firm decision on the State’s territorial integrity and forward the same to the Government of India.

While welcoming all the efforts toward resolving the vexed issue of NSCN-IM, the Congress spokesman maintained that all the people ought to lend support to such efforts aimed at resolving issues.

However, any effort to resolve the Naga issue should not impinge upon the territorial integrity of Manipur.

All the Members of the State Assembly must adopt a unanimous decision that the Government of India should not do anything which contradicts the collective wish of the people of Manipur in its effort to appease a particular insurgent group. The same decision should be forwarded to the Government of India.

He went on to question if the State police have taken up any action regarding the killing of two civilians by NSCN-IM at Ukhrul a few days back.

The Government should clarify whether the ceasefire pact signed with NSCN-IM extends to the territory of Manipur or not.

The Congress spokesman then asked as to why NSCN-IM has been allowed to open their designated camps in Manipur if the ceasefire agreement does not extend to Manipur.

Lambasting the State Government for its failure to protect the lives of innocent citizens, Joykisan questioned the Government’s failure to pull up the culprits involved in killing two civilians.

He further suggested live telecast of the Assembly session so that people can witness what transpires inside the Assembly.