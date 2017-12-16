Delegates of AMUCO, UCM, CCSK to leave for Delhi today CSO team to apprise PM about people’s will

IMPHAL, Dec 15: An eight-member team of AMUCO, CCSK and UCM would leave Imphal for New Delhi tomorrow to apprise the Prime Minister, the Union Home Minister, the AICC president and other Central leaders about the people’s collective will and standpoint with regard to any settlement to the protracted political dialogue going on between the Government of India and NSCN-IM.

Speaking to media persons at the Lamphelpat office of UCM this afternoon, UCM president Elangbam Johnson who has been nominated spokesman of the Delhi-bound team said that they will inform Central leaders in very clear terms about the people’s non-negotiable position on the integrity of Manipur in the line of the resolutions adopted at the open public dialogue of November 18.

Other members of the team are AMUCO president Ph Deban, CCSK vice-president Jitendra Ningomba, UCM secretary general YK Dhiren, AMUCO secretary S Sanjoy, UCM vice-president Sunil Karam, CCSK general secretary M Rakesh and UCM secretary organisation Surjit Soraisam.

The team would meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, AICC president Rahul Gandhi, BJP president Amit Shah, CPI leader Prakash Karat and leaders of different political parties. The Central leaders would be informed in concrete and clear terms that Manipur’s existing structure cannot be compromised and any solution which impinges upon the interests of Mani-pur, Assam or Arunachal Pradesh in any manner will not be accepted, Johnson said.

Even though the Government of India has assured that the territorial boundary of Manipur would be kept intact, people are apprehensive that New Delhi may come up with some arrangements which would undermine the integrity of the State.

Any solution worked out between the Government of India and NSCN-IM should not jeopardise the State’s communal harmony and no communal or discriminatory politics would be tolerated, asserted the UCM president.

He categorically asked the Government of India not to commit the blunder of appeasing a single militant group at the cost of igniting a blood bath in the entire North East region. The sojourn to Delhi is a mission to steer the issue towards a negotiated, amicable settlement, Johnson said.

The team would highlight the people’s collective standpoint and apprehensions to the Central leaders. If they choose to ignore or sidestep people’s sentiment, the outcome would be very ugly, he warned. To a query, he said that they met interlocutor RN Ravi on September 10, 2015 and October 10, 2015.

“If he wishes to meet us again, we will find time for him”, Johnson said.

“If New Delhi refuses to respect the people’s collective will, we would consult CSOs of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh to chart out the next course of action collectively”, said AMUCO president Ph Deban.