Delhi bound

IMPHAL, Feb 7: Representing nine political parties namely; CPI, CPI-M, RSP, AIFB, NCP, AAP, BSP, JD-S and PRJA, Dr Nara left Imphal for New Delhi today to join the campaign against Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) 2016.

According to a press release issued by CPI Manipur State Council, Dr Nara would hold meetings with Central leaders of Left and secular parties.

He would also try to mobilise all non-BJP MPs so as to defeat the CAB 2016 as and when the Bill is tabled in the Rajya Sabha.

CPI State Secretary L Sotinkumar said that BJP which has been championing the CAB 2016 must be defeated in the Lok Sabha election in order to neutralise the threats posed by the Bill for good.

Driven by their vision for a Hindu Nation, BJP will resort to all kinds of deceitful tactics to get the Bill passed and bring lakhs of refugees into the country, Sotinkumar warned.