Delhi HC dismisses Veewon’s plea

New Delhi, Feb 18

The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed Manipur student activist’s plea challenging his arrest and transit remand in New Delhi in a sedition case lodged against him for making remarks over the Citizenship Bill on social media.

Earlier in the day, Justice Sunil Gaur heard the submissions of the counsel for activist Veewon Thokchom, Manipur and Delhi police during which his advocate argued that the transit remand order suffered from non-application of mind.

Mr Thokchom, who was arrested by Manipur police in Delhi on February 15, had filed the petition through his brother seeking quashing of the transit remand claiming it to be defective.

Counsel for Manipur police contended that misleading facts were being placed before the Court by the activist’s lawyer and he would be taken to Manipur to be produced before the Court concerned on February 19.

The High Court had transferred the petition to another Bench for hearing it on Monday itself due to some technical issues.

Mr Thokchom’s counsel had claimed that the 23-year-old youth’s arrest was illegal and after going through the FIR, no criminal offence was being made out.

Mr Thokchom was arrested and charged with sedition for a Facebook post critical of the Citizenship (amendment) Bill. The petition has made State of Manipur and Delhi police as parties.

If convicted, the offence of sedition could entail a maximum punishment of life imprisonment.

PTI