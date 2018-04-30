To demand appointment of native as CS DESAM, ATSUM, AIMS to protest from May 1

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, April 29: Democratic Students’ Alliance of Manipur (DESAM), All Tribal Students’ Union, Manipur (ATSUM) and Apunba Ireipakki Maheiroi Sinpanglup (AIMS) have threatened to launch intense agitation from May 1, if the State Government fails to revoke its decision of appointing a non-local as the Chief Secretary of the State by tomorrow.

A joint press release issued by the three student bodies today stated that the people and the student community of the State, under DESAM, ATSUM and AIMS, have been protesting against the appointment of a non local as the Chief Secretary of the State by ignoring all other eligible native officers of the State.

The people and students organised sit in protest in front of Adim Jati, Chingmeirong in March and a rally was also held on April 17, which was participated by numerous school and college as well as nursing college students, demanding the State Government to revoke its decision by April 30.

However, the organisations condemned the negligence shown by the State Government till date, despite repeated demands by the student organisations as well as the people.

Asking if it is not the duty of the Government, elected by the people, to hear the plea and demand of the people, it questioned the rationality and the reason behind the Meeyamgi Numit programme if the State Government is not willing to fulfil the demands of the public. Urging the Government to let go of the practice of taking up actions only when lives are lost and situations spiral out of control, it demanded the appointment of a native officer to the post of Chief Secretary based on seniority basis. The associations urged the BJP led Government to transform its 2017 election promise about saving the indigenous people into action and to refrain from making baseless promises and assurance just for getting votes.

Demanding the State Government to revoke its decision by tomorrow, April 30, the organisations warned that they, along with the people, will launch intense agitation from May 1.