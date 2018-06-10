Demand for native as Chief Secretary Govt inks MoU with student bodies

Newmai News Network

IMPHAL, Jun 9 : A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed today on the “native” Chief Secretary issue. The MoU was signed by the Democratic Students’ Alliance of Manipur (DESAM), the All Tribal Students’ Union, Manipur (ATSUM), the Apunba Ireipakki Maheiroi Sinpanglup (AIMS) and Sumant Singh, IAS, who is OSD to the Chief Minister of Manipur.

According to the MoU, the Government of Manipur appreciates “the patient, understanding and co-operative disposition” of the student bodies towards outstanding issues of public importance with the Government.

The second point of the MoU said that the State Government acknowledges the “reasonableness” of the student organisations’ demand for appointment of a “native” IAS officer to the post of Chief Secretary “from the indigenous people”. However, in the light of the extant rules, instant appointment is not possible immediately, the MoU added.

The State Government assured to consider the demand in due course of time without affecting the interest of the “native” officers, according to the MoU.

It said that the State Government “intends to examine” these demands and their feasibility in the light of extant rules and regulations.

The State Government also assured that in future the Government will give due consideration to these demands and concerns of student organisations and will consider them in the light of relevant laws, norms and rules.

The student organisations, accordingly, expressed their satisfaction with the State Government’s considerations and assured their co-operation and support to the Government on these issues, the MoU said.