Demanding contents of FA… Cong mocks BJP’s transparency claim

IMPHAL, Dec 1: Reminding the manner in which the BJP-led NDA Government signed the Framework Agreement without informing anyone which is still kept a closely guarded secret despite its highly sensitive nature, ex-Chief Minister Okram Ibobi has questioned BJP’s repeated claims of being transparent.

Carrying on their campaign for disclosure of the contents of the Framework Agreement, Congress party organised a sit-in-protest at Sagolband Moirang Leirak Machin under the aegis of Sagolband Block Congress Committee today.

Speaking at the protest demonstration, CLP leader O Ibobi decried that BJP has been trying to project Congress party as idle or whipping up sentimental issues while they (BJP) have been handling such a sensitive issue as the Framework Agreement without an iota of transparency.

Congress party does not stand against any organisation or political party yet it would not tolerate any agreement or MoU which threatens or has potential to harm the State’s integrity and its territorial boundary in future, if not now.

Asking what is the harm in disclosing the contents of the Framework Agreement, Ibobi questioned the Prime Minister’s repeated claim they have been ruling the country with complete transparency.

All the expectations of consulting all concerned States and stake holders before working out a solution to the highly sensitive issue of NSCN-IM have been belied.

It would be disastrous if the Central Government and the State Government have any intention to use the Framework Agreement as a weapon to keep at bay such militant groups like NSCN-IM at bay so that they can cling to power.

The UNC’s prolonged economic blockade was on when Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to Imphal for election campaign. He declared at Imphal that BJP would get the blockade lifted if the party was elected to power . As announced by the Prime Minister, the blockade was lifted soon after a BJP-led Government was formed. This only indicated that BJP was using the UNC as the cat’s paw.

But the Congress party never indulged in such dirty and mean politics for the sake of wresting power, Ibobi asserted. For four years, the Prime Minister has been advocating the Act East Policy, but not a single penny has been invested.

He then asked the people if the Prime Minister has sanctioned any new project in Manipur. Ex-Deputy Chief Minister Gaikhangam and many other Congress leaders also spoke at the gathering.