Demanding justice for victims of NSCN (IM) ‘genocide’ KIM calls 24 hrs gen strike

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 7 : In protest the Government’s indifferent attitude and apathy towards the hundreds of Kuki who were slaughtered during the Kuki genocide of 1992 to 1997, allegedly perpetrated by NSCN (IM) and its cahoots, Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM) and its federations/frontal organizations have called 24 hour total shutdown with effect from 6 am of August 8, in all the Kuki inhabited areas of the State.

The organization also said that not an inch of Kuki land can be affected by any of the resolutions adopted in the ongoing peace talk between NSCN (IM) and the Central Government.

Addressing a press meet at Kuki Inn, Imphal today, Kuki Inpi Manipur (political affairs) chairman Shominthang Doungel decried that the Central Government has been neglecting the matter of delivering justice regarding the Kuki genocide of 1992 till date.

He alleged that the Central Government is only trying to appease the NSCN (IM) and till date, the Central Government has failed to say anything against the militant’s barbaric slaughtering of a large number of Kukis during the Kuki genocide.

Informing that KIM demands justice for the victims of the genocide as well as befitting punishment for the culprits involved, the chairman also demanded a settlement of the criminal acts of NSCN (IM) before the finalization of the Framework Agreement.

Any settlement with the Nagas, without recognizing the identity, territory and political rights for self governance of the Kukis, can never solve the political problems of Manipur, he opined and claimed that the backward and socio-economically down trodden Kukis are dominated and marginalized and their identity is being targeted for total annihilation.

Saying that KIM is not against any community, Shominthang Doungel informed that its only demand for justice for the Kukis at the earliest, providing compensation to the victims and for maintaining status-quo by restoring land prior to the Kuki genocide.

KIM, being a strong advocate and an ardent believer in the process of democracy, had submitted a number of memos to successive Governments at the Centre, but to no avail till date, he added.

He claimed that, instead, the Central Government seems more eager to please the violent aggressor/the perpetrators of the Kuki genocide and blamed the Centre of repeatedly delaying justice to the Kukis.

Backing the stand of KIM, the Kuki Students’ Organisation, Tengnoupal district has appealed to all like minded organisations within Tengnoupal district, the vehicle/transport associations and the public to co-operate and make the general strike a success.

All business establishments, educational institutions, Government and non-Government offices should remain shut during the bandh and there should be no vehicular movement, said the student body in a statement.