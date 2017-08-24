Demise of Rishang Keishing 3-day State mourning begins, fitting respect paid

Staff Reporter/NNN

IMPHAL, Aug 23: Manipur began to observe the three-day State mourning from today as a mark of respect to former Chief Minister of Rishang Keishing who passed away on Tuesday night in Imphal due to multiple organ failure at the ripe age of 98. Govt offices and educa-tional institutions remained closed today. Various leaders and stalwarts of different political parties, Govt officials and general public thronged the residence of veteran politician and ex-CM Rishang Keishing at Mantripukhri to pay their respects since early morning today.

Chief Minister N Biren is out of station presently.

Deputy CM Yumnam Joykumar, Agriculture Minister V Hangkhanlian, CAF&PD Minister Karam Shyam, Education Minister Th Radheshyam, BJP MLAs and workers; former CM and Congress MLA O Ibobi, former Deputy CM, Gaikhangam, other Congress MLAs and workers went to mourn and offered tributes to the one of the most iconic leaders of Manipur Rishang Keishing today.

Former CM O Ibobi told media persons at the venue that the Parliamentarian and ex-CM had worked till his dying moment for the unity of different communities of Manipur. Rishang’s message for a peaceful and harmonious Manipur should not be forgotten. The void left by the departed leader would be hard to fill. His demise is a great loss to the Nation. “We will cherish his visions and dreams for Manipur,” he said.

Former Deputy CM Gaikhangam said that the void left by the demise of revered leader Rishang Keishing can never be filled and his death is a great loss to the State. Sharing the grief of the bereaved family, Gaikhangam urged the younger generations to cherish Rishang’s message of unity and eschew communalism. Victor Keishing son of Rishang Keishing said his father would be laid to rest at his birth place Bungpa Khunou, Kamjong district on Aug 25.