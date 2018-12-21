Denied access : Kishorchandra’s Advocate

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 20: Supreme Court Advocate Shreeji Bhavsar was today denied access to his client Kishorchandra Wangkhem who is currently detained at Sajiwa Central Jail under National Security Act, 1980.

According to a press release issued by Shreeji Bhavsar, he and Ranjita w/o Kishorchandra went to the jail today to get the Vakalatnama signed for filing it before the High Court of Manipur but even after waiting for more than three hours. The jail authorities however did not allow the Advocate to meet his client.

Quoting Ranjita, Shreeji Bhavsar said that Kishorchandra’s family is being harassed and threatened by the State.

Moreover, even though Kishorchandra is under preventive detention, he is kept along with hardcore criminals under trials or convicted at Sajiwa Central Jail.

The jail authorities are not providing even basic facilities like pen, paper, newspaper, books, healthy food, medicine, bed or blanket to Kishorchandra, and he and his family are being subjected to continuous harassment, said the Advocate.

According to the press release, Ranjita said that nowadays, she is getting many calls/miss calls from unknown phone numbers and they are facing all these troubles just because Kishorchandra being an independent journalist in a democratic country had criticised the policy and programme of the State and Central Governments through his Facebook account.

Human Rights Law Network stands in support and solidarity and is also representing Kishorchandra in the writ petition (Habeas Corpus) filed before the High Court of Manipur challenging illegal detention of Kishorchandra Wangkhem under NSA by an order passed by the District Magistrate, Imphal on November 27.

Notably, the petition is listed for hearing at the High Court of Manipur tomorrow.