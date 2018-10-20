Imphal, Oct 19: Along with Seva Bharati, Speaker of Manipur Legislative Assembly Yumnam Khemchand Singh inaugurated Mataji Dental Clinic at Krishna Premi Complex, Konung Mamang today.

Speaking as chief guest of the event, Y Khemchand clarified that Manipur University crisis and construction of Ras Leela hall inside Kangla fort are not related with the RSS. He appealed people not to connect RSS with any of the crises/event.

President of Seva Bharti A Brajakumar urged people to create harmony amongst themselves and encourage the State’s growth and development. The sole aim of Seva Bharti is the welfare of the people, he said.

The newly inaugurated clinic’s consultants are Dr Sanasam Gulshan Singh (BDS, MDS Oral & Maxillofacial surgeon) and Dr Rajkumari Laleena Devi (BDS, MDS Dental Surgeon Periodontist). The clinic will open from 7 am to 6 pm Monday to Saturday.

The clinic will provide facilities such as implant, impaction, jaw fracture management, fixed partial denture, oral cyst management, orthodontic treatment, gum diseases, dentures, root canal treatment and Orthognathic surgery etc.