Denube Kangjam wins Livon Serum Face of NE

GUWAHATI, Jun 18

In front of a packed crowd at Pragjyoti ITA Machkhowa auditorium, Denube Kangjam from Imphal, Manipur was crowned the winner of Livon Serum Face of North East 2018.

The 1st runner-up was awarded to Jigyasha Kashyap from Guwahati and the 2nd runner-up to Anushka Lekharu from Guwahati as well.

The contest was enlivened by an impressive and diverse line-up of talents from across the region. A thousand-plus crowd cheered as band Nizora performed on stage. Renowned pianist Promiti Phukan’s performance kept the audience enthralled. The inaugural performance led was by folk artist Hirak Jyoti Sarma who had the crowd mesmerised. It was truly a night of glitz and glamour that Guwahati will remember for a long time to come.

Managed by Tattva Creations Pvt Ltd, the main idea behind Livon Serum Face of North East is to groom talented young women from across the North East and encourage them to become role models of beauty, health and leadership.

The panel of judges included well-known names such as Mrs United Nations 2017 Roshni Hassan, renowned classical vocalist & sound designer Abhishruti Bezbaruah, National Award winning filmmaker Samujjal Kashyap, fashion designer Shyamant Hazarika and CEO, Indian Weavers Alliance Inc Saumar Sharma.

Courtesy Echo of Arunachal