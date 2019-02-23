DEO, Imphal West meets representatives of political parties

Imphal, Feb 22 : In the run-up to the coming general election to the 17 Lok Sabha, District Election Officer, Imphal West, held a meeting-cum-briefing session with representatives of recognised National/Regional political parties of Imphal West district today, regarding the enrolment of eligible left-out electors and SVEEP Campaign for Voter Verification & Information Programme (VVIP) at Kombirei Hall, DC Office Complex, Lamphelpat.

Representatives of political parties functioning in Imphal West district, which include INC, CPI, NCP, MPP, etc, attended the meeting-cum-briefing session.

During the briefing session, District Election Officer, Imphal West N Praveen Singh stated that in order to provide further opportunity to all un-enrolled eligible persons to get their names registered in the electoral roll so that they are not deprived of their voting right, the Election Commission of India has formulated Voter Verification & Information Programme (VVIP).

The objectives of Voter Verification & Information Programme (VVIP) is to create awareness among the public so that they verify their name and details on electoral roll and make necessary corrections.

The programme also aims to encourage those un-enrolled eligible individuals to register their names in the electoral roll so that they can exercise their democratic right to vote. The DEO further said that SVEEP Campaign for VVIP is specially conducted so that the public get familiarised with the Helpline number and NVSP portal for any election related service requirement. While briefing on the various tools of VVIP, the DEO also sought cooperation and suggestion from all the political parties so that each and every eligible individual in the State get the chance to exercise their voting right freely and fairly so as to bring a healthy democratic set up in the country.