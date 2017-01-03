DEO notifies

IMPHAL, Jan 3 : Voter Registration Facilitation centre cum Helpline Booth for Imphal West district has been opened at the office campus of DEO, Imphal West, Lamphel, a statement informed.

The Deputy Commissioner, Imphal West, in the meantime, has urged all the political parties, intending candidates and the general public to refrain from indulging in any action that could lead to defacement of Government or public buildings. Such action by any citizen, authority, organisation, institutions will be counted as violation of the Model Code of Conduct and suitable penalty will be imposed against the defaulters, he said.