Department of Youth Affairs & Sports to organize Inter-School Subroto Mukherjee Football tourney

IMPHAL, Aug 23: Department of Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of Manipur will organize the State Inter-School Subroto Mukherjee Footbal Tournament 2018 for U-14 and U-17 Boys from August 24 to 31 and U-17 Girls from August 24 to 28 at Khuman Lampak Sports Complex, Imphal, said a notification issued by Joint Director Kh Pramoda Devi, Youth Affairs & Sports.

It is further informed that the opening ceremony will be graced by Minister, Youth Affairs & Sports, Manipur Letpao Haokip, Secretary Youth Affairs & Sports, Manipur Bobby Waikhom, Director Youth Affairs & Sports, Manipur Amstrong Pame (IAS) today at Main Stadium, Khuman Lampak Sports Complex as dignitaries.