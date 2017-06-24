Deplorable stretch of NH-2 : Works Minister cites rainy season

IMPHAL, Jun 23: Tender for development of Mao-Sekmai highway has been given acceptance. The only problem delaying the highway work is the rainy season, asserted Works Minister Th Biswajit.

Speaking to media persons at his New Secretariat office today, Biswajit claimed that the coalition Government has been working to construct/repair dilapidated roads across the State under the instruction of the Chief Minister.

It is rather disheartening that reports were published in media about the worn out condition of Mao-Maram section when the State Government has been looking into the causes of the many problems plaguing Mao-Imphal highway, Biswajit said.

Claiming that the Government never adopted ad-hoc approach while repairing highways, the Works Minister stated that he personally inspected the Mao-Maram section and the repairing work was kick-started sometime back.

Kuki Taphou-Maram and Maram-Mao sections were the most deplorable sections of the highway.

Even though some portions of these sections were repaired, they broke down soon after as they were washed out by rain which was further aggravated by continuous movement of heavy vehicles.

Nonetheless, repairing work has been going on continuously so that the highway sections remain passable till the rainy season is over, Biswajit said.

T Khullen area is also one section which is in bad shape. As for the highway sections which appeared to be in bad shape at Motbung, Hengbung, Kangpokpi and Khongnem, people’s cooperation is needed.

It appears that people who go to work at these places are taking great risks. This is one primary reason for lack of work progress, said the Works Minister.

Repairing work has been going on at Kuki Taphou and T Khullen areas. Stones have been piled up at different points to fill up potholes so as to ensure uninterrupted passage of trucks. But black topping cannot be done at the moment on account of the rainy season.

The Government would also look into the maximum tonnes of load each truck can carry on the highway so as to make the highway durable, Biswajit informed.

Major portions of Imphal-Jiribam highway are now in good shape. The highway is being inspected by PWD engineers twice a week even though the highway is not under the State Government’s care.

The Government has also been working to keep the highway in tip-top condition once the rainy season is over, Biswajit added.