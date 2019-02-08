DESAM appeals

IMPHAL, Feb 7: The DESAM has appealed to the particular UG group which threatened transporters of students of Catholic schools in the State in connection with a stand off between the UG group and Catholic schools to withdraw the threat in the interest of students.

A press release issued by DESAM further appealed to the van drivers who have been transporting students of Catholic schools to review their decision of halting van service until the threats made by the UG group are withdrawn.

It categorically stated that targeting van drivers in connection with their stand-off with school authorities is an act of cowardice.

Instead of acting as a mute spectator, the State Government must take up necessary measures so that van service to and from Catholic schools and normal classes are resumed from February 11, it added.