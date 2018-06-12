DESAM asserts

IMPHAL, Jun 11 : The Democratic Students’ Alliance of Manipur (DESAM) has conveyed the lack of preference to indigenous or native people of the State in the notice issued by Registrar of Manipur Technical University (MTU) on May 23, regarding the appointment of 31 teaching faculty and 40 non-teaching staff of MTU on regular basis, as unfortunate.

A press release issued by secretary, education and academic affairs, DESAM warned to halt the scheduled selection process of the said posts of MTU.

It stated that MTU is an institute established by Manipur Assembly and run by State Government, under Manipur Technical University Act 2016.

To provide advantages and facilities to the natives of Manipur for an institute run by Manipur Govt is quite natural, it asserted.

DESAM claimed that the lack of preference paid to the natives of the State has made the protracted movement of the people, against the influx of illegal immigrants into the State, a big joke.

Despite the existence of all India provision or pattern, the higher authority should also provide opportunities to the indigenous people of the State for a university established in the native soil and run by the State Govt.