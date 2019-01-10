DESAM clashes with cops in anti-CAB rally

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jan 9: Volunteers of Democratic Students Alliance of Manipur, clashed with security personnel following a protest rally demonstration which was aimed at reaching the Chief Minister’s Bungalow today afternoon.

The incident occurred today afternoon at around 2 pm, when the agitating volunteers along with the officers bearers of DESAM, took out a protest rally against the Citizen Amendment Bill 2016 which was passed in the Lok Shaba yesterday.

Before the rally began, volunteers of DESAM also staged a protest at Sagolband Meino Leirak crossing.

The volunteers took their protest towards the Chief Minister’s Bungalow raising slogans like ‘down down BJP Government,’ ‘down down Prime Minister Narendra Modi’ and also demanding the stand of the BJP led State Government on the Bill.

However, they were prevented from going any further by a large number of police personnel at Sagolband Moirang Leirak area. A scuffle ensued between the volunteers and police personnel and some of the DESAM volunteers managed to over power the police and march up to Salam Leikai area.

The situation turned ugly when the police personnel tried to detain one of the DESAM volunteers after which a scuffle broke out between the two sides.

However the situation was brought under control and the volunteers were allowed to take their protest up to Wahengbam Leikai traffic point and return to DESAM head office at Sagolband Meino Leirak.