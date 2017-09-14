DESAM conducts survey of Government schools

IMPHAL, Sep 13: Volunteers of Democratic Students’ Alliance of Manipur (DESAM), Thoubal District Committee conducted a survey of Lourembam Ukhongshang Upper Primary School and Icham Khunou Upper Primary School today morning.

In a press release, DESAM contended that as per the survey there is no students in Lourembam Ukhongshang AUpper Primary School for the current academic session even as the school has five teachers.

It claimed that of the five teachers, four are from Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) while the remaining one is from Directorate of Education. During the survey, the volunteers found only one teacher present at the school which has no headmaster, the release claimed. The students’ body alleged that fund sanctioned under SSA for mid-day meal, school maintenance and uniform has been misappropriated by some individuals. In Icham Khunou Upper Primary School, the volunteers discovered that not a single teacher attends the school which has been locked.

According to locals, the school has been lying in a dilapidated condition for the last two years.

DESAM Thoubal District Council had inspected the school on August 25 last and met ZEO Zone III. Thoubal on the next day. In the meeting, the ZEO was requested to initiate action against those erring staff of the school.

Claiming that teachers in some Government schools which do not have students have been drawing salary regularly, DESAM drew the attention of Education Department to look into the matter and take action against such irresponsible teachers.