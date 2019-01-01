DESAM not happy with school syllabi

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 31: The DESAM has expressed keen desire to amend the syllabi and curricula being followed in the State’s schools.

Speaking at a Meet the Media Fraternity programme specially organised by the student body at their Sagolband Moirang Leirak office today on the New Year’s eve, DESAM president Salam Akash said that the school syllabi and curricula currently in force do not contain much about Manipur.

The syllabi do not have any chapter on the State’s history, geography and socio-cultural life. There is not a single chapter on consolidation of Manipur’s integrity, Akash said.

He said that DESAM would continue to exert pressure on the authorities concerned to amend the school syllabi and curricula so as to make them more suitable to the soil of Manipur.

As a student body, DESAM has been working for improvement of the State’s education sector and DESAM would put in all efforts in the new year to accomplish what it could not in 2018, he said.

DESAM would carry on its inspection drive of schools including private schools from lower primary level to higher secondary level, he said.

Akash informed that DESAM would extend full support to CIRCA’s campaign for restoration of Manipur’s pre-merger political status as well as STDCM’s campaign for enlistment of Meitei/Meetei in ST category under the Constitution of India.

ANSAM tribunal secretary Seth Shatshang who was also present at the press meet said that DESAM is a student organisation which is closely associated with them (ANSAM).

There are many problems and issues in Manipur just as there are many communities in the State. ANSAM and DESAM have been working together to promote peaceful co-existence among all the communities of the State, Seth Shatshang said.

Seth also conveyed New Year wishes to all the people of Manipur. DESAM advisor Moirangthem Angamba said that the State’s journalists have been shouldering huge responsibilities in disseminating news and information to the masses despite threats from State and non-State actors.

DESAM presented a diary each to the reporters who went to cover the programme as New Year gift.