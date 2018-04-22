DESAM repeats native CS call

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 21: Democratic Students’ Alliance of Manipur (DESAM) Imphal East district council has endorsed the stand of the students organisations of the State, including All Tribal Students Union Manipur (ATSUM), DESAM and AIMS, against the appointment of Dr J Suresh Babu as the Chief Secretary of the State.

A press release issued by the secretary publicity and propaganda of DESAM Imphal East district council today stated that the demand is reasonable and claimed that it is shameful to call a Government, which promises to protect the indigenous people but acts for the benefits of non locals, as its own.

It claimed that the Government should stop trying to fool the people by repairing some roads and introducing some schemes and demanded the Government to think for the betterment of the indigenous people and appoint a native senior IAS officer to the post of the Chief Secretary.

Demanding the Government to refrain from creating a State where the non locals have more powers than the local people, it claimed that the act of appointing a junior non local official as the Chief Secretary despite the presence of many eligible senior yet native officers, shows that the Government is more concerned with pleasing the non locals and is playing a part in ensuring the extinction of the indigenous people.

Pointing out that it will fully support every movement/agitation, whether they are democratic or undemocratic, taken up by the student organisations, it warned that any unwanted incidents which may occur will have to be the sole responsibility of the Government.