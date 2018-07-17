DESAM volunteers’ bid to storm Raj Bhavan, BJP Head Office foiled Secretary gen narrowly escapes death under truck wheel

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 16: In a blood curdling incident secretary general of Democratic Students’ Alliance of Manipur (DESAM) O Shital narrowly escaped death after he lost his balance during a scuffle with police personnel and fell under a moving petrol tanker which ran over his left shoulder, during a protest demanding the Government to remove Manipur University VC Professor Adya Prasad Pandey from his post.

At least seven volunteers of DESAM, including the secretary general, were injured in police action today after DESAM volunteers stormed the Governor’s bungalow and BJP Manipur Pradesh Head Office against the alleged negligence of the State Government and the Governor toward the current issue surrounding Manipur University.

The incident occurred today afternoon when a large number of DESAM volunteers marched towards the Governor’s bungalow holding banners demanding the removal of the Vice Chancellor of MU.

The protesters were stopped by a team of Imphal West district police personnel in front of Raj Bhavan gate and a scuffle took place between the agitation volunteers and the security personnel.

Looking after the situation the CRPF personnel deployed for security inside Raj Bhavan also came outside Raj Bhavan main entrance gate and tried to control the agitating students by putting up an iron barricade wrapped with barb wires.

The security personnel were forced to lathi charge the agitating volunteers when they tried to storm Raj Bhavan. During the commotion, a girl volunteer was hit on the head and had to be rushed to Raj Medicity for treatment in a police vehicle.

In the meantime a group of volunteers ran towards BJP Head Office from Raj Bhavan entrance gate in an attempt to storm the BJP Head Office entrance gate.

The security personnel deployed in BJP Head Office closed down the main entrance gate.

The large number of agitating DESAM volunteers kicked the iron gate of BJP Head office.

They even tore up and broke down the welcome gate put up at the entrance gate which contained pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP National president Amit Shah, Chief Minister N Biren and MP K Bhabananda.

The agitating students raised slogans like ‘Remove AP Pandey’, ‘Down with the State Government’, ‘Down with BJP Government’ etc.

The scuffle between the agitating DESAM volunteers and the security personnel continued for around half an hour in front of BJP Head Office.

Senior police officer IG Kailun, and DIG Jayenta Kumar also arrived at the scene to take stock of the situation and instructed the police personnel to control the agitating protesters.

Imphal East district police and commando personnel as well as reinforcements from Imphal West district police were also called up to control the situation.

Due to the protest, the traffic movement along the busy road was halted and numerous vehicles were stuck in the middle of the road for around 20 minutes.

The agitation took a turn for the worse when the volunteers further tried to storm the BJP office and the police personnel lathi charged. During the police action, DESAM secretary general Oinam Shital narrowly escaped death although his left arms were crushed by an empty petrol tanker which was coming from Raj Bhavan towards Keishampat.

The incident occurred when one of the police personnel pushed Shital towards the main road during the scuffle.

Shital lost his balance and fell under the moving petrol tanker and his left shoulder was run over by the rear tyre of the truck.

The oil tanker was chased down by the angry DESAM volunteers and stopped in front of Electricity head office.

The irate volunteers also broke the front wind shield of the truck.

The secretary general was immediately rushed to Raj Medicity for treatment, by a police team and it is reported that he suffered at least two fractures in his left hand and a broken bone on the back side of left shoulder blade.

It is also reported that the doctors of Raj Medicity have conducted an operation on his fracture left hand and another operation will be performed tomorrow.

Later, the agitating DESAM volunteers were successfully pushed back to Keishampat junction by a large number of police team.

The other injured volunteers of DESAM who are presently undergoing treatment with injuries at Raj Medicity have been identified M Linda, O Naresh, L Sophia Devi, S Manjuna, H Suresh and H Johnson.

Speaking to the media persons during the protest demonstration, Nameirakpam Edison, DESAM vice president said that the association had already given a deadline before the State Government to solve the MU crisis and remove the irresponsible Vice Chancellor.

He continued that Manipur University has remained nonfunctional for more than 40 days now, due to the demand of the students, teachers and staff of Manipur University and other students community of the State.

The deadline served by DESAM before the State Government to resolve the MU crisis expired yesterday and due to the failure of the State Government, DESAM was forced to launch the agitation today, he added.

Edison continued that the volunteers of DESAM will continue to launch further intensified forms of agitation until and unless AP Pandey is removed from the post of the university VC.

Due to the present crisis in the university, colleges which are affiliated to the university have also been affected.

The examination results of various college have not been declared yet and many have remained shut from the past 4/ 5 days.

He stated that the students have come out on the street to protest the negligence shown by the Central and the State Governments toward the students community of Manipur.

Edison also said that the fact finding committee which is comprised of UGC member and two officers from the HRD Ministry in connection with the issue, is nothing but an attempt to eliminate the allegations levelled against AP Pandey and to protect him.

The students community of Manipur University and others have already rejected the committee, he added.

On the other hand, accusing the State police of resorting to inhumane acts against the agitating volunteers, DESAM has demanded the Government to suspend the involved police personnel within 12 pm of July 18.

It also warned that in case of failure to do so, DESAM will intensify its agitation.

Speaking to media persons at DESAM office at Sagolband Moirang Leirak, its president Salam Akash said that in the past, the actions of the police force against student protesters have even led to loss of lives.

He stated that DESAM volunteers marched towards Raj Bhavan to protest the failure of the State and the Central Governments to take up any action regarding the current impasse at Manipur University.

The protesters also tried to storm the BJP Head Office at Nityaipat Chuthek, he informed and added that during the ensuing scuffle, police personnel kicked the volunteers and male police personnel even lathi charged female volunteers.

He continued that during the commotion, DESAM secretary Oinam Shital lost his balance after being pushed by the security forces and fell and his left arm was run over by an oil tanker coming from Raj Bhavan to Keishampat.

Condemning the high handed action of the police personnel, he questioned the reason for such brutality and demanded the State Government to identify and suspend the involved police personnel within 12 pm of July 18.

Otherwise, DESAM will launch intensified agitation, he warned. Salam Akash continued that DESAM wholly supports the demand of Manipur University Students’ Union (MUSU), Manipur University Teachers’ Association (MUTA) and Manipur University Staff Association (MUSA) for immediate removal of Professor Adya Prasad Pandey and to launch a judicial enquiry against him.

He also added that DESAM will continue its agitation until and unless the demand is met.