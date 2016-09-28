DESAM volunteers lock MUC

IMPHAL, Sep 27: DESAM volunteers today locked the main gate and VC’s room of Manipur University of Culture located at the complex of State Art and Culture Department. Speaking to reporters, DESAM vice-president Aheibam Anand said that they locked the main gate and VC’s room as the varsity authority had failed to resolve the matter of detection of alleged irregularities in the appointment of faculty members of the varsity. He said that the students’ body requested the VC and Registrar not to declare DPC results due to detection of corrupt practices during recruitment process and inclusion of board members’ relatives in the merit list. However, the VC and Registrar did not heed the request and they declared the results of DPC some days back, he said.

Anand said that chapters from Kriti’s unpublished book, ‘Oja Guru Singdagi’ were also found included in the syllabus of Sankirtan course without the approval of the Syllabus Committee. Essential qualification of Pung faculty must be Master’s degree as per the advertisement. However, an individual who had passed only Class XII was found selected as the faculty, he said. For Theory of Culture as well, Anand said, the DPC board had ignored many PhD degree holders and appointed a Master’s degree holder as the faculty. He further said that for Theatre subject as well, a faculty for Acting had been appointed while the post for faculty of Direction is still lying vacant. Anand said that the university must not be opened until all these issues are resolved with DESAM.