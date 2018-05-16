Despite shortfalls, spine tumour ops begin at JNIMS

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, May 15: Even though JNIMS is still handicapped by lack of cutting edge technology and equipment, the only hospital cum medical college run by the State Government has started performing surgical operations for treatment of spine tumour.

Medical problems like spine tumour and brain tumour are often found to be critical and their treatment require neurosurgery as well as advanced equipment.

But none of the hospitals in the State have adequate advanced equipment and there is limited number of Neuro Surgeons. As such, the State has witnessed very few neuro surgeries.

The total number of doctors/medical students pursuing PG course in Neurology and Neurosurgery in the whole country is just about 390. The North East region which has a total population of around 260 million gets only four seats in a year to pursue PG course in Neurology and Neurosurgery.

On the other hand, many precious lives are being lost due to head injuries suffered during road accidents. This fatality can be reduced considerably if there are adequate number of Neurosurgeons and advanced equipment. Reports say that one individual die every four minutes in the country due to head injuries suffered in road accidents.

Around 7000 patients come from all over the country to neurosurgery section of AIIMS speciality and super speciality OPD every day.

Patients from Manipur who go to AIIMS for Neurosurgery treatment have to wait very long before treatment starts. If they require surgical operations, they have to wait for almost six/seven months.

Meanwhile, Dr S Parkinson has started performing neurosurgical operations at JNIMS. He has so far performed three such operations for treatment of spine tumour.

Dr Parkinson successfully performed a spine tumour operation on a 75 year old woman from Kakching on April 30 this year.

The woman could not afford the operation for the past 10 years. Nonetheless, she finally underwent the same operation after receiving some assistance from the Chief Minister-gi Hakshelgi Tengbang (CMHT).

Dr Parkinson said that neurosurgery is often very costly and most people find it hard to go outside the State and undergo neurosurgical operation due to the high cost.

Even if they can afford the cost, they have to wait for six/seven months. But none of the Government hospitals in the State have advanced equipment for treatment of such medical problems, he said.

He exuded confidence that many patients suffering spine tumour, brain tumour and people who sustain critical injuries on the head during road accidents can be treated successfully if the Government installs adequate advanced equipment and adequate number of staff is appointed.

JNIMS has now five neurosurgery beds and neurosurgery OPD is opened from 11 am to 2 pm everyday except Sunday and Thursday.

The exact origin/cause of spine tumour cannot be established till date but people suffering from spine tumour show symptoms like weakness of limbs, different body parts and even paralysis.

Spine tumour can be confirmed by taking MRI. By seeing the size of the tumour, Neurosurgeons can determine whether it needs immediate surgical operation or sometime later.

JNIMS, at present, has been facing both neurosurgery equipment as well as staff. There is no post-operation anaesthesia ventilator.

Except for an Associate Professor, there is no staff for Neurosurgery Department, Dr Parkinson said.

If adequate number of staff is appointed and the lack of advanced equipment is addressed, critical surgical operations related to brain/head can be successfully performed at JNIMS, he added.