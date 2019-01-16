IMPHAL, Jan 15: Customs Division Imphal destroyed a large quantity of banned items at Nongmaiching foothill, Keirao Massi Angou- rok, today.

The destruction of seized/confiscated items was carried out under the supervision of Madoli Daso, Assistant Commissioner Customs Division, Imphal, in the presence of M Indramani, Superintendent (Tech) Customs Division, Imphal, Dr Md Mahmud Khan, OC Plant Protection Officer, Central Insecticide Inspector, and members of Destruction Committee, OC Iribung PS, Member Secretary, Manipur Pollution Control Board and officers of Fire Service Manipur.

The destroyed items included many cigarette packets of foreign origin, mosquito coils, beer, foreign liquor, foreign juice cans, dietary supplementary capsule, inferior quality nuts and fat burner etc. Speaking to media persons, Customs Inspector Seikholen Kipgen stated that cigarettes worth above Rs 63,53,000, mosquito coils of foreign origins worth Rs 5,55,000, liquor, beer and fruit juice worth Rs 1, 63,000, dietary supplements worth Rs 34,43,000 and inferior supari worth Rs 7,80,000 were destroyed.

The seized items, worth more than Rs 3 Crore, 85 lakh in total, were seized from 2017-18 onward, he informed.