Detain Pandey under NSA : O Joy

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 13: Taking serious note of the protracted crisis at Manipur University, veteran politician Okram Joy has demanded detention of Prof AP Pandey under National Security Act (NSA) so as to ensure that he does not do anything which may further vitiate the prevailing situation.

Joy has submitted a representation to this effect to the Governor, Union HRD Minister, the Chief Minister and the Chief Secretary.

Speaking to media persons at his Kakwa residence today, Joy remarked that Prof Pandey’s activities have been threatening public order and he must be detained under NSA.

It is a matter of grave concern that MU students have been deprived of normal classes for 106 days. Whereas the Union HRD Ministry has been acting mute and blind to the protracted crisis, the State Government does not have the will to do what must be done to resolve the crisis, Joy said.

As per the MoA signed between MUSU, MUTA and MUSA on one side and MHRD Joint Secretary and the State Commissioner (Higher and Technical Education) on the other in the presence of Chief Minister N Biren, Prof Pandey must be on leave during the period of enquiry by an independent body while Prof W Viswanath takes over as VC in-charge, he pointed out.

The MoA further says that Prof Pandey will be on leave until necessary action has been taken up by competent authority based on the enquiry report.

MU was eventually returning to normalcy before Prof AP Pandey resumed duty as VC in-charge from September 1 which only led to fresh uproar from the university community. Prof Pandey’s order which banned MUTA and MUSA was a clear case of violation of fundamental rights. He allegedly wrote to the DGP to arrest MUTA and MUSA functionaries on the charge that they were involved in unlawful activities, said the veteran politician.

He said that Prof Pandey and Prof Shyamkesho, after opening a transit office somewhere outside MU campuses, have been issuing a number of orders and notifications thereby creating confusion among the masses.

Without consulting any relevant authority, Prof Pandey appointed Prof K Jugindro as Pro-VC which is nothing but blatant violation of the MoA.

As per the Manipur University Act, Pro-VC should be appointed by the university’s Executive Council from amongst names recommended by the VC. Prof Pandey has no authority to appoint Pro-VC as he has been already granted leave and an enquiry is going on against him.

The stoic silence of both the Central Government and the State Government to such excesses of Prof Pandey as if they are totally helpless is highly contemptible, he decried. The only way to restrain Prof Pandey from continuing his activities is to detain him under Section 3 of NSA, Joy asserted. Former Minister N Mangi remarked that Prof Pandey has been humiliating Chief Minister N Biren by violating the MoA signed on August 16.